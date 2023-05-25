ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik shares latest Vietnam vlog, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is in self-appreciation mode

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most admired and loved divas in the Hindi entertainment space. Well, it's time to check out the latest that's happening at their end right now. You will love it

25 May,2023 20:44:18
Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the finest and most admired divas that we presently have in the Hindi TV industry. For the unversed, both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have spent a good number of years in the Hindi TV industry and we are truly in awe of everything that they have to do from their end. Their fans love them wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, no wonder, they always get infinite amount of love and support from their fans. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have a strong background in TV before eventually becoming sensations in the reality show space and no wonder, today netizens shower them with love. Whenever they share new and engaging content on their social media handles, it is always a fun and exciting experience for their fans and followers all over the country.

It’s time to check out the latest that’s happening in Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s life:

So, going by the latest social media posts that they share from their end, what do we get to see ladies and gentlemen? Well, much to the delight and happiness of one and all, Rubina Dilaik is seen giving all her fans a special sneak-peek into her personal life diaries by giving us all a visual treat about what happened exactly when she was in Vietnam. The video on YouTube is grabbing a lot of attention and fans are loving it. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen having a chill time as before her Instagram story where she’s wishing her fans good night, the diva is seen sharing a special mirror selfie from her end which shows her cuteness with perfection. Want to check out all of it? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it ladies and gentlemen? Wonderful and supremely entertaining, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

