ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Bigg Boss Babes: What's cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's end?

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are immensely loved and popular and we love both of them. Both of them are loved immensely and we love it. Well, let's check out the latest that's happening at their end and you will love it

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
09 Jun,2023 17:46:53
Bigg Boss Babes: What's cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's end?

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most loved and admired young divas that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are immensely adored by the masses and that’s why, come what may, all their fans and admirers love them for all the good reasons. While Rubina Dilaik has been a part of the Hindi TV industry for quite many years, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand started getting her share of fandom and popularity immediately after the grand success of Bigg Boss 16. While she was already seen doing good work in the show ‘Imlie’, her popularity and fandom hit a new high for real ever since Bigg Boss 16. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are extremely active and that’s why, they always share new content on their social media handles.

Check out the latest that’s happening in the lives of Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

So, to tell you all a little bit about Rubina Dilaik, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and their latest social media handles, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm in the true and genuine sense of the term. So, what’s the latest happening at their end? While Rubina Dilaik is seen winning hearts in her latest story where she’s seen enjoying the beauty of sunset, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, in her latest mirror selfie snap is seen winning hearts with her cute smile as she talks about being tired. Well, do you want to check it out? Here you go –

Bigg Boss Babes: What's cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's end? 814272

Bigg Boss Babes: What's cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's end? 814273

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant and sensational for real? What are your expectations from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in terms of content going forward ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik gives sneak-peek inside her bag, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows us her beautiful house
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik gives sneak-peek inside her bag, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows us her beautiful house
'Bigg Boss' babes Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan master art of 'black magic'
'Bigg Boss' babes Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan master art of 'black magic'
Rubina Dilaik’s nerdy side is what we are falling for! See pic
Rubina Dilaik’s nerdy side is what we are falling for! See pic
Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery
Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik remembers Rajpal Yadav, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "I'll always love you..."
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik remembers Rajpal Yadav, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "I'll always love you..."
Meet the 'artist' in Rubina Dilaik
Meet the 'artist' in Rubina Dilaik
Latest Stories
Who could be the next lead on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?
Who could be the next lead on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa helps Viaan to deal with his needle phobia
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa helps Viaan to deal with his needle phobia
Why are Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna smiling and posing?
Why are Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna smiling and posing?
Virat and Sai from "Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin" share the story of Rishi and Pihu from "Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain"
Virat and Sai from "Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin" share the story of Rishi and Pihu from "Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain"
StarPlus: Pihu and Rishi will redefine love on "Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain" as Arnav and Khushi did on "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du"
StarPlus: Pihu and Rishi will redefine love on "Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain" as Arnav and Khushi did on "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du"
Kamaal R Khan makes shocking allegations against Akshay Kumar, says, ‘he is giving my supari to kill me…”
Kamaal R Khan makes shocking allegations against Akshay Kumar, says, ‘he is giving my supari to kill me…”
Read Latest News