Bigg Boss Fame Karan Kundrra Turns Bartender For Tejasswi Prakash On Adventure Trip

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never fail to capture attention with their social media presence. With their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, the couple often serve ‘ideal couple’ goals. However, due to their busy schedule, the duo did not meet, which fueled the rumors of the breakup. However, the couple didn’t reply to the rumors but cleared it off with their vacation and dinner together. Now, Karan turns into a bartender for Tejasswi during their monsoon trip.

Karan Kundrra Turns Bartender For Tejasswi Prakash

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tejasswi shared a couple of videos that gave her fans insights about her adventurous monsoon trip and a special dinner date. The couple recently embarked on an adventurous journey in Lonavala. They climbed the Lohagad Fort, beginning their adventure. The greenery and beautiful nature make up for the mood.

But wait, that’s not all! Karan and Tejasswi headed for a special dinner date at a restaurant, and the Roadies leader turned bartender for his lady love Tejasswi. In the video, the actor very skilfully makes the drink for both of them. Meanwhile, the Naagin actress teaches the actor how to shake properly. Karan serves Tejasswi and himself as the drink gets ready, creating a perfect lovey-dovey dinner date. With their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, the duo often serve ‘couple’ goals. They are known as TejRan by their fans and followers. The duo fell in love with each other inside Bigg Boss 15.