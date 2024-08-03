Bigg Boss OTT S3 Winner Sana Makbul’s Feathery Dress Draws Comparisons To Tejasswi Prakash’s Winning Outfit

Finally, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has a winner: Sana Makbul. After staying inside the house for almost two months with intense fights and drama, the Indian television actress lifted the trophy, defeating Naezy and Ranvir Shorey in the top three. However, Sana’s winning outfit is quite making buzz on the internet, as her feathery sequin ensemble reminds fans of Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash’s winning outfit. Let’s take a look below.

Sana Makbul’s Feathery Sequin Dress For Finale

For the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT S3, Sana wore an emerald green gown embellished with glittery sequins. The simple outfit has a black feather stitched around her shoulders, adding an extravaganza touch. The butterfly neckline gown looks stunning, while the side thigh-high slit raises the glamour quotient. The actress styled her look with a clean-girl side part bun hairstyle. At the same time, her smokey eyes, shiny cheeks, and nude pink lips complement her appearance. With the long green earrings, she adds a statement touch, giving her the perfect vibe for the finale. With her grand look, she enjoyed the winning moment, lifting the BB trophy. Her outfit instantly reminded fans of Tejasswi Prakash’s winning outfit, leading to a comparison between them.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Bigg Boss 15 Winning Outfit

Bigg Boss 15’s Tejasswi Prakash wore a black bodycon gown featuring feathers around her burst, followed by a fitting bodice. In contrast, her extreme side slit pattern accentuates her toned legs. Her mid-part clean, combed, open hairstyle with smokey eyes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips elevates her glam. The actress looked sight-to-behold in her winning outfit.

Several users expressed their opinions when comparing Sana and Tejasswi. A user wrote, “Sana is wearing similar kinda dress as what Teju wore in bb15 finale Got major flashback of bb15 All the best sana.

The second said, “Finally my Feverit 2 contestant same dress or Deserving winner.”

The third said, “Two Queen Same same but different…. Both played like boss truly deserving…..”

