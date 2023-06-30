ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik shares romantic BTS with husband Abhinav Shukla, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is 'confused'

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the country. It's time to check out the latest that's happening at their end and how

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
30 Jun,2023 16:56:34
Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most charming and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry and well, we love them both for all the right reasons. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have a great fan following all over the country and well, that’s why, they continue to shine with their magnetic presence and do well for themselves. While Rubina Dilaik is a lot senior to Sumbul Touqeer Khan in terms of both age and experience, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand, has been grabbing tremendous amount of fan following and attention after she became a part of Imlie on Star Plus. Soon after that, she won hearts for her performance in Bigg Boss and it was quite a fascinating experience indeed for the audience.

Let’s check out the latest content shared by Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan on their respective social media handles:

So, what’s the latest that’s happening in the lives of Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan? While Rubina Dilaik has taken to her social media handle to share a special and romantic BTS moment of herself from her latest music video, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand has shared a snapshot series of herself where she’s showing multiple emotions and expressions. She’s seen winning hearts with her cuteness and adorable vibe and well, we are loving it for real. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful, ain’t it? Brilliant, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

