“Bollywood needs more heroes like Elvish Yadav,” Urvashi Rautela goes all praises for the Bigg Boss OTT winner

Bollywood sensation Urvashi Rautela couldn’t help but shower praise on Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, for his remarkable performance in the song ‘Hum Toh Deewane.’ Urvashi, known for her captivating performances, expressed her admiration for Elvish and emphasized the need for more towering heroes like him in the industry.

Elvish Yadav’s outstanding portrayal in ‘Hum Toh Deewane’ has taken everyone by surprise, and Urvashi Rautela is no exception. She lauded his exceptional talent, describing him as a breath of fresh air in Bollywood. Urvashi remarked, “I strongly feel that Bollywood is in dire need of tall heroes like Elvish.” Her words reflect the admiration she holds for the rising star and his contribution to the industry.

When asked about her experience working alongside Elvish Yadav, Urvashi couldn’t hide her delight. She commended his dedication and highlighted the necessity for more heroes with his caliber in Bollywood. She remarked, “Bollywood needs more heroes like him,” underscoring the importance of talent and versatility in the industry.

Speaking about ‘Hum Toh Deewane,’ Urvashi Rautela expressed her enthusiasm for the song, labelling it a heartfelt tribute to romance. She mentioned that the composition is designed to resonate with passionate couples and hailed it as an exquisite piece of work. Urvashi’s words paint a picture of a song that is bound to captivate audiences with its beauty and emotion.

As Elvish Yadav continues to make his mark in the entertainment world, it seems that Bollywood has found a new hero in him, and Urvashi Rautela’s words of appreciation only reaffirm his growing prominence in the industry.