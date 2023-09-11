Television | Celebrities

“Bollywood needs more heroes like Elvish Yadav,” Urvashi Rautela goes all praises for the Bigg Boss OTT winner

Urvashi Rautela couldn't help but shower praise on Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, for his remarkable performance in the song 'Hum Toh Deewane.' Read below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Sep,2023 05:30:48
“Bollywood needs more heroes like Elvish Yadav,” Urvashi Rautela goes all praises for the Bigg Boss OTT winner 850267

Bollywood sensation Urvashi Rautela couldn’t help but shower praise on Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, for his remarkable performance in the song ‘Hum Toh Deewane.’ Urvashi, known for her captivating performances, expressed her admiration for Elvish and emphasized the need for more towering heroes like him in the industry.

Elvish Yadav’s outstanding portrayal in ‘Hum Toh Deewane’ has taken everyone by surprise, and Urvashi Rautela is no exception. She lauded his exceptional talent, describing him as a breath of fresh air in Bollywood. Urvashi remarked, “I strongly feel that Bollywood is in dire need of tall heroes like Elvish.” Her words reflect the admiration she holds for the rising star and his contribution to the industry.

When asked about her experience working alongside Elvish Yadav, Urvashi couldn’t hide her delight. She commended his dedication and highlighted the necessity for more heroes with his caliber in Bollywood. She remarked, “Bollywood needs more heroes like him,” underscoring the importance of talent and versatility in the industry.

“Bollywood needs more heroes like Elvish Yadav,” Urvashi Rautela goes all praises for the Bigg Boss OTT winner 850266

Speaking about ‘Hum Toh Deewane,’ Urvashi Rautela expressed her enthusiasm for the song, labelling it a heartfelt tribute to romance. She mentioned that the composition is designed to resonate with passionate couples and hailed it as an exquisite piece of work. Urvashi’s words paint a picture of a song that is bound to captivate audiences with its beauty and emotion.

As Elvish Yadav continues to make his mark in the entertainment world, it seems that Bollywood has found a new hero in him, and Urvashi Rautela’s words of appreciation only reaffirm his growing prominence in the industry.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Fitness Queen! Urvashi Rautela’s Mondays are all about deadlifts, watch video 848426
Fitness Queen! Urvashi Rautela’s Mondays are all about deadlifts, watch video
Urvashi Rautela Explores The Magic Of Photography, See Pics 847203
Urvashi Rautela Explores The Magic Of Photography, See Pics
Urvashi Rautela turns fashion marvel in metallic purple bodycon 846683
Urvashi Rautela turns fashion marvel in metallic purple bodycon
Urvashi Rautela Spells Glam In Stunning Dresses With Bold Winged Eyeliner 846613
Urvashi Rautela Spells Glam In Stunning Dresses With Bold Winged Eyeliner
Urvashi Rautela is ‘world cup ready’ in bold black latex mini dress, see pics 845463
Urvashi Rautela is ‘world cup ready’ in bold black latex mini dress, see pics
Alia Bhatt fangirling over Elvish Yadav gets coined as her ‘downfall’ 843823
Alia Bhatt fangirling over Elvish Yadav gets coined as her ‘downfall’

Latest Stories

Selena Gomez radiates hotness in orange corset pantsuit, see pics 850295
Selena Gomez radiates hotness in orange corset pantsuit, see pics
Sidharth Malhotra's Secret Mantra For Fitness, Check Out 850175
Sidharth Malhotra’s Secret Mantra For Fitness, Check Out
Neha Kakkar pens heartfelt note for fans as Jamna Paar crosses 10 million views, read 850274
Neha Kakkar pens heartfelt note for fans as Jamna Paar crosses 10 million views, read
Sumbul Touqeer Poses In Electric Blue Satin Thigh High Slit Gown, See Stunning Photos 850177
Sumbul Touqeer Poses In Electric Blue Satin Thigh High Slit Gown, See Stunning Photos
Keerthy Suresh Celebrates 'Thiruvonam' In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos 850163
Keerthy Suresh Celebrates ‘Thiruvonam’ In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos
Surbhi Jyoti paints dream in sheer navy blue saree and backless blouse, watch 850155
Surbhi Jyoti paints dream in sheer navy blue saree and backless blouse, watch
Read Latest News