Books have been my constant companions: Rachi Sharma

Popular actress Rachi Sharma who plays the lead role of Purvi in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya is an avid reader of books. On the occasion of National Book Readers’ Day which is identified all over today, on 9 August, Rachi takes her time out to talk about her passion for books and how it has inspired her mind and well-being.

It is always good to have a passion that acts as a stress-buster. It has to be the one thing that you love to do, even when you’re down and out. Reading books serves as a relaxation to the mind and Rachi tells us this.

Says Rachi, “Books have been my refuge and my guide through countless moments of both joy and struggle. I still remember in my early school days, I used to go to libraries around me to find new books for myself to read. Even though I have watched various Indian as well as American series and movies on-screen, reading their books really amaze me.”

“From the dog-eared pages of childhood classics to the novels that have offered solace during challenging times, books have been my constant companions. Today, as we celebrate our love for reading, I am reminded of the many worlds I have explored and the memories they have created for me. Here’s to the joy of discovering new stories and the comfort of old favorites. Wishing everyone a very Happy National Book Lovers Day.”