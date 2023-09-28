Caught On Camera: Munmun Dutta Begins Birthday Celebration With Midnight Cake Cutting On TMKOC'S Set

Today is our beloved Munmun Dutta, also known as Babita Ji’s birthday, from the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Born on 28th September 1987, Munmun turns 36 years old in 2023. The heartthrob beauty begins her birthday celebration with a fun-filled midnight cake cutting on the set of the show with all the co-stars.

Munmun Dutta Midnight Cake Cutting On Sets Of TMKOC

On Thursday morning, Munmun took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her birthday, which started at midnight with a lovely cake cutting. The video starts with the actress entering the set, and she was saying, “Let’s celebrate this moment gaana bajao.” She then headed to the center to cut the cake in the presence of her co-stars Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar, Shyam Pathak, Tanmay Vekaria, Mandar Chandwadkar, and others.

Munmun with a big smile, cut the cake and shared it with all the people there. While cutting said the iconic dialogue of Kareena Kapoor, who portrayed the character of Pooh from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, “Mai apni favorite hu.”

In the video, she can be seen wearing a beautiful satin floral mini-dress. With minimal makeup and her hair toned up, she looked beautiful.

She expressed her excitement for her birthday in the long caption and thanked everyone and TMKOC’s team for the cake-cutting. “And that’s how I started my birthday !Thanks to my team who made me do something that I seldom like to do and that’s cutting a cake on the set

Thanks to all my wonderful people on the set for being present and bringing in my birthday and being a part of this little celebration Missed everyone who were not shooting today . ( party abhi baaki hai )

Lastly, I am grateful for this life, grateful for being Healthy, Happy, Alive and Prosperous. Blessed and humbled And yes, Main Bilkul Apni Favourite Hoon.”

