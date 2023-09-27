Caught on camera: Sumedh Mudgalkar and Pandya Store actress Sayli Chaudhari spotted last night

The talented actor Sumedh Mudgalkar, known for his versatile skills both as an actor and dancer, was spotted enjoying a night out on the town with the beautiful actress Sayli Chaudhari, who is currently making waves in the popular TV show Pandya Store. The duo’s night of partying caught on camera has set fans buzzing with excitement.

Sayli, the actress who has been winning hearts with her performance in Pandya Store, took to social media to share a glimpse of their glamorous night. In the post, the two actors are seen posing together, radiating joy. Sumedh, known for his understated yet stylish fashion choices, donned a classic black shirt paired with crisp white pants. Sayli, on the other hand, looked stunning in an elegant off-shoulder black dress. What’s more, the two were even twinning, adding an extra layer of charm to the photograph.

Sumedh’s journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable. He initially gained fame as a dancer with his debut in Dil Dosti Dance. However, he proved his mettle as an actor by taking on a negative role as Yuvraj Sushim in the historical drama Chakravartin Samrat Ashoka. His versatility and talent earned him a place in the hearts of viewers. Sumedh captivated audiences with his portrayal of Lord Krishna in the popular TV show Radha Krishna.

Beyond television, Sumedh has ventured into Marathi cinema and left a mark with his impressive acting skills. He made a memorable cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra’s film “Ventilator” and garnered acclaim for his portrayal of the psychopathic character Vicky in Manjha. He also had the privilege of sharing the screen with the legendary Madhuri Dixit in Bucket List.