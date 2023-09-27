Television | Celebrities

Caught on camera: Sumedh Mudgalkar and Pandya Store actress Sayli Chaudhari spotted last night

Sumedh Mudgalkar, known for his versatile skills both as an actor and dancer, was spotted enjoying a night out on the town with the beautiful actress Sayli Chaudhari, who is currently making waves in the popular TV show Pandya Store.

Author: IWMBuzz
27 Sep,2023 17:23:30
Caught on camera: Sumedh Mudgalkar and Pandya Store actress Sayli Chaudhari spotted last night 855921

The talented actor Sumedh Mudgalkar, known for his versatile skills both as an actor and dancer, was spotted enjoying a night out on the town with the beautiful actress Sayli Chaudhari, who is currently making waves in the popular TV show Pandya Store. The duo’s night of partying caught on camera has set fans buzzing with excitement.

Sayli, the actress who has been winning hearts with her performance in Pandya Store, took to social media to share a glimpse of their glamorous night. In the post, the two actors are seen posing together, radiating joy. Sumedh, known for his understated yet stylish fashion choices, donned a classic black shirt paired with crisp white pants. Sayli, on the other hand, looked stunning in an elegant off-shoulder black dress. What’s more, the two were even twinning, adding an extra layer of charm to the photograph.

Sumedh’s journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable. He initially gained fame as a dancer with his debut in Dil Dosti Dance. However, he proved his mettle as an actor by taking on a negative role as Yuvraj Sushim in the historical drama Chakravartin Samrat Ashoka. His versatility and talent earned him a place in the hearts of viewers. Sumedh captivated audiences with his portrayal of Lord Krishna in the popular TV show Radha Krishna.

Beyond television, Sumedh has ventured into Marathi cinema and left a mark with his impressive acting skills. He made a memorable cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra’s film “Ventilator” and garnered acclaim for his portrayal of the psychopathic character Vicky in Manjha. He also had the privilege of sharing the screen with the legendary Madhuri Dixit in Bucket List.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Wedding Dress Code For Men: Cues from Harshad Chopda, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Shabir Ahluwalia 854869
Wedding Dress Code For Men: Cues from Harshad Chopda, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Shabir Ahluwalia
Sumedh Mudgalkar Flaunts Modern-day Vibes In Black Cap T-shirt And Trousers 854873
Sumedh Mudgalkar Flaunts Modern-day Vibes In Black Cap T-shirt And Trousers
Decode the formal fashion for men like Karan Kundrra, Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar 853207
Decode the formal fashion for men like Karan Kundrra, Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar
Fitness Inspirations! A look into workout regimen of Sumedh Mudgalkar, Parth Samthaan and Harshad Chopda 851999
Fitness Inspirations! A look into workout regimen of Sumedh Mudgalkar, Parth Samthaan and Harshad Chopda
Sumedh Mudgalkar pens heartfelt birthday wish for RadhaKrishn co-star Mallika Singh 851991
Sumedh Mudgalkar pens heartfelt birthday wish for RadhaKrishn co-star Mallika Singh
Sazishen: Sumedh Mudgalkar-Sumbul Touqeer shine in this musical extravaganza 835455
Sazishen: Sumedh Mudgalkar-Sumbul Touqeer shine in this musical extravaganza

Latest Stories

Exclusive: Manila Pradhan bags Jio Studios’ Laal Batti 855920
Exclusive: Manila Pradhan bags Jio Studios’ Laal Batti
Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck 855826
Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck
Dad Goals: Barun Sobti enjoys quality time with his baby boy at Disneyland 855904
Dad Goals: Barun Sobti enjoys quality time with his baby boy at Disneyland
[Photos] Shriya Saran stuns in peach heavy embroidered saree with deep neck blouse design 855800
[Photos] Shriya Saran stuns in peach heavy embroidered saree with deep neck blouse design
Auto Draft 855891
My solo trip to Bali has changed my life forever: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Aishwarya Khare
Pooja Entertainment Launches the Soundtrack of Akshay Kumar's Much-Awaited Mission Raniganj 855882
Pooja Entertainment Launches the Soundtrack of Akshay Kumar’s Much-Awaited Mission Raniganj
Read Latest News