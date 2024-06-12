Celebration Doubles For Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta With ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ Hitting 100 Million And New Show Launch

Power couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are unstoppable. The duo is winning hearts all over the country, not just because of their acting skills but also because of their impact on the entertainment world. Their production house delivers exceptional and quality content, entertaining the audience across different platforms. The couple started their production venture with Udaariyaan, which achieved a milestone of 1000 episodes featuring Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya in lead roles. Now, the celebration doubles for the couple as their song ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ hits 100 million, and they have also launched a new show on Sony.

Ravi and Sargun’s production house Dreamiyata launched its first song, ‘Ve Haaniyaan,’ earlier this year. Now, the song has crossed the 100 million views mark on YouTube, creating a new record. Well, this comes as no surprise as the song has been in trend since its release. The success of the song marks the couple’s successful venture into music production.

Besides that, Ravi and Sargun recently launched their new show Badall Pr Paon Hai on Sony TV, which stars Amandeep Sidhu. The show first premiered on 10 June 2024, and the promo received overwhelming reviews.

Beginning their journey from television fame to becoming prominent figures on big screens, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have come a long way, transforming their journey in the entertainment world.