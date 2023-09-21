Television | Celebrities

Co ord Set Looks For Every Working Woman: Cues From Aditi Sharma, Pranali Rathod, And Surbhi Jyoti

Television beauties Aditi Sharma, Pranali Rathod, and Surbhi Jyoti co ord set look are perfect picks for every working woman. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Sep,2023 08:35:35
Hold on to your seats, folks, because we bring you some serious, classy fashion goals from the wardrobe of Television divas Aditi Sharma, Pranali Rathod, and Surbhi Jyoti. The actresses ace their looks with minimalistic makeup with comfort and elegance.

Aditi Sharma In Co ord Set

First up, Rab Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma elevates her enchanting vibe in a vibrant red full-sleeved crop top paired with high-waist loose trousers. The comfort style can be your Go-To office wear with the classy look. You can style it how you like or follow Aditi’s accessorizing with hoop earrings and an open hairstyle with white chunky sandals.

Pranali Rathod In Co ord Set

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod never misses a chance to impress with her fashion. Her bossy look in the white co ord set is irresistible. The white crop top, blacker, and pant completes her look. The open hairstyle and earrings add to her sophistication, a perfect look for meetings.

Surbhi Jyoti In Co ord Set

Make your everyday work easy and breezy with this brown three-piece co ord set from Surbhi Jyoti’s shelves. The chain bralette top with a long shrug and matching pants gives her a sense of sensuality. The comfortable look is undoubtedly making you grab it instantly.

So, whose co ord set do you like the most for your comfort vibe? Let us know.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

