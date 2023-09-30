Coffee is not just a drink; it's a special daily routine that wakes me up in the morning: Arjun Bijlani

Television | Celebrities

Among the many coffee aficionados, the charming actor Arjun Bijlani, renowned for his role as Shiv in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, shares his heartfelt love for coffee on this special occasion.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Sep,2023 14:40:28
Coffee lovers around the world rejoice as International Coffee Day arrives, a day dedicated to celebrating the magic of this aromatic elixir that fuels our mornings and ignites our conversations. Among the many coffee aficionados, the charming actor Arjun Bijlani, renowned for his role as Shiv in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, shares his heartfelt love for coffee on this special occasion.

For Arjun Bijlani, coffee is not just a beverage; it’s a cherished daily ritual that kickstarts his mornings and keeps him energized throughout his busy shooting schedules. Like many of us, he relies on the comforting aroma and invigorating taste of coffee to set the tone for the day ahead.

The actor said, “On International Coffee Day, I am thinking about how important coffee is in my life. It’s not just a drink; it’s a special daily routine that wakes me up in the morning and keeps me going during the busy shooting schedules. What’s great about coffee is that it can be made to suit different tastes. As time has passed, I have created my own special coffee recipe, which shows how flexible this much loved drink can be. On this special day, I want to say cheers to the magic of coffee, which brings people together and starts conversations. I also want to remind everyone to enjoy coffee in moderation and not get addicted to it. So here’s to the wonderful world of coffee! I hope everyone has a happy International Coffee Day!”

