Colors TV Suhagan Chudail Show: Nia Sharma Unhappy; Claims She Is Officially Bored, Read Details

Nia Sharma fans are rejoicing at the moment as they are getting to see their favourite actress donning the role of Suhagan Chudail in Colors’ new show. This fantasy-based supernatural thriller show has Nia Sharma playing the titular role. She plays Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, who has killed 15 of her husbands and is all set to kill her 16th husband to derive immortality. Well, the show has been showcasing her wedding with the lead protagonist Moksh, played by Zayn Ibad Khan. As we know, weddings on TV are lavish, larger-than-life tracks that go on and on and are filled with big drama. And Suhagan Chudail is also witnessing the same scenario with the wedding track being shot for days. Nia Sharma who has been wearing the beautiful black shaadi ka joda is now bored with this continuity of being in the same attire for many days.

Nia recently took to social media and dropped a fun video where she was seen getting upset about the long ongoing wedding in the show. She says in the video that though she likes the black wedding attire that she is wearing, she is officially bored of it. She says that the wedding happens for a day, but here, she is stuck in the same outfit for as many as seven days now. She is seen requesting the production guys to help her with her problem so that she can get a change of attire soon.

You can check the cute video here.

View Instagram Post 1: Colors TV Suhagan Chudail Show: Nia Sharma Unhappy; Claims She Is Officially Bored, Read Details

Courtesy: Instagram

Aww, Nia!! We certainly love and adore you in this black ethnic wear!! It is just a matter of time before Nia gets back to donning other stunning wears in the show!!