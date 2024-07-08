Comedy Queen Bharti Singh Celebrates Birthday with Love and Laughter

Bharti Singh, the popular comedian-actress, recently celebrated her birthday with a fun-filled family getaway to Della Resorts. She shared the happy moments with her fans on Instagram, posting a series of photos that showcase the joy and love she shared with her husband, Harsh, and son, Gola.

The first photo shows Bharti and Gola enjoying quality time together in the pool with big smiles on their faces. The second photo features the trio together in the resort’s lobby, looking happy and content. The third photo captures the special moment when they cut the birthday cake together. The fourth and final photo shows the family checking out of the resort, looking satisfied and happy with their experience. Bharti’s Instagram post is a heartwarming testament to the importance of family and celebrating special moments together.

Bharti’s fans were overjoyed to witness these heartwarming photos and flooded her with their heartfelt birthday wishes and blessings for her family. The photos have garnered thousands of likes and comments, with many commending Bharti for her unwavering dedication as a mother and wife. Your love and support mean the world to her.

Della Resorts, nestled in the picturesque Lonavala, is a sought-after haven for family getaways and celebrations. The resort boasts abundant amenities and many activities, making it a perfect destination for relaxation and fun.

Bharti Singh’s birthday celebration at Della Resorts reminds us that family is everything, and cherishing moments with loved ones is what truly matters. Her fans are thrilled to see her happy and content, and we wish her a wonderful year ahead filled with love, laughter, and more family adventures!