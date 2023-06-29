Congrats: Rubina Dilaik wins special achievement, come check out

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most charming and loved actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV fraternity. Her fandom truly know no limits and well, that’s exactly why, she’s been extremely successful as an artiste in her entire career till date. In her entire illustrious professional space till now, Rubina has done it all starting from TV daily soaps to reality shows and well, it has been an incredible experience for her fans to see her on-screen. Reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 helped her earn her B-Town debut with Ardh movie alongside Rajpal Yadav that earlier streamed on ZEE5. The movie last year on ZEE5 In the OTT space and we loved it.

Check out Rubina Dilaik’s beautiful moment where she has got a special recognition:

One of the most loved and brilliant attributes about Rubina Dilaik’s personality has to be the fact that she loves to get decked up and dress well in every occasion. She believes in style and fashion and that gets the best out of her personality all the time. Well, this time, however, her fans and admirers are loving the fact that she’s been honoured. Well, yes that’s true ladies and gentlemen. As per her latest social media post, she’s seen receiving a special award honour at a prestigious event and well, we are truly loving it and for real. Well, do you want to check out and fall in love? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? We at IWMBuzz congratulate Rubina on her special victory. Brilliant and sensational for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com