Congratulations: Mallika Singh & Shoaib Ibrahim’s romantic number “Tere Ishq Ne” earns 5 million views

Mallika Singh and Shoaib Ibrahim‘s musical collaboration, “Tere Ishq Ne,” has struck a chord with audiences, achieving an impressive 5 million views on YouTube. Taking to Instagram, Mallika expressed her heartfelt appreciation, thanking fans for the overwhelming love showered upon the music video.

Mallika Singh shares note of gratitude

In a caption that radiated gratitude, Mallika stated, “Words fall short of expressing how grateful & overjoyed you’ve made me feel. Keep loving the song and streaming it. Bless you all!!” The actress extended an invitation to continue the support, encouraging fans to keep the momentum going for “Tere Ishq Ne.”

Details about the music video

Presented by Voila Digi Private Limited, the musical creation features the captivating performances of Shoaib Ibrahim and Mallika Singh, accompanied by the soulful vocals of Saaj Bhatt. The milestone of 5 million views on YouTube stands as a testament to the resonance and success of “Tere Ishq Ne” in captivating the hearts of its audience.