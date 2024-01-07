Couple Goals: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra go mushy in public, see viral photos

Television’s power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been winning hearts with their adorable displays of affection, often dominating social media discussions. Recently, the actress delighted fans by sharing a set of charming photos with Karan, playfully stating, “Romanticising my life again”

In the enchanting snapshots, Tejasswi and Karan embraced each other with love. Tejasswi looked stunning in a sky blue embroidered lehenga, while Karan exuded charm in a luxurious velvet coat. Their radiant smiles and close embrace radiated happiness in a moment of pure bliss.

Check out photos here:

Their love story blossomed in Bigg Boss 15, where the two first crossed paths, leading to a romance that has become a fan favorite. Tejasswi’s recent New Year celebration insights showcased glimpses of their intimate moments and lively dances with friends.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s love story

Tejasswi and Karan’s journey from Bigg Boss 15 to their ongoing adventures has gained immense admiration, with their fan base, affectionately named TejRan, expressing constant support. Tejasswi, last seen in Naagin 6, has ventured into Temptation Island India, hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy. Currently on a break, she explores opportunities in web series and films.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra, who appeared in Thank You For Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila and others continues to make waves in the entertainment industry.