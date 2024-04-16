Dahej Daasi is the ideal show that depicts realism: Jahnvi Soni

Actress Jahnvi Soni, who essays the role of Chunri in Do Dooni 4 Films’ show Dahej Daasi on Nazara TV, says that the show is a great opportunity for her to learn. The actress adds that the storyline as well as her character is very real and relatable.

“It’s a very unique show, trying to show the audience something different, that is the Rajasthan’s old tradition. I am playing the role of Chunri, who is very bright, chirpy, and tries to speak in English somehow, she’s studied until 12th. Her dream is to marry a prince and she’s very positive and she believes that everything she wishes for her from God, will come true. For me, the whole show is unique and new, I am learning interesting things every day. The show is based in Rajasthan, and I am from Rajasthan too, so I am very excited to be on board,” she says.

Talking about the glamourous Rajasthani outfits, she says, “Honestly, even though the outfits are heavy, I did feel good, it felt royal and elegant.”

Meanwhile, she adds that realistic content is the need of the hour. “Of course, realistic content is the best for today, Dahej Daasi seems to be the ideal show that tells people the reality,” she says.

She adds that working with Do Dooni Char Films’ Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat, is a blessing. “I am feeling so blessed that I am getting to work with them, they guide me like a child. I feel lucky and I would keep learning from them, I would want to work with them in the future too.”