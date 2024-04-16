Television | Celebrities

Dahej Daasi is the ideal show that depicts realism: Jahnvi Soni

Actress Jahnvi Soni who plays the role of Chunri in Nazara show Dahej Daasi, produced by Raghuvir Shekhawat and Ravindra Gautam's Do Dooni 4 Films, gets into a conversation on her role.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Actress Jahnvi Soni, who essays the role of Chunri in Do Dooni 4 Films’ show Dahej Daasi on Nazara TV, says that the show is a great opportunity for her to learn. The actress adds that the storyline as well as her character is very real and relatable.

“It’s a very unique show, trying to show the audience something different, that is the Rajasthan’s old tradition. I am playing the role of Chunri, who is very bright, chirpy, and tries to speak in English somehow, she’s studied until 12th. Her dream is to marry a prince and she’s very positive and she believes that everything she wishes for her from God, will come true. For me, the whole show is unique and new, I am learning interesting things every day. The show is based in Rajasthan, and I am from Rajasthan too, so I am very excited to be on board,” she says.

Talking about the glamourous Rajasthani outfits, she says, “Honestly, even though the outfits are heavy, I did feel good, it felt royal and elegant.”

Meanwhile, she adds that realistic content is the need of the hour. “Of course, realistic content is the best for today, Dahej Daasi seems to be the ideal show that tells people the reality,” she says.

She adds that working with Do Dooni Char Films’ Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat, is a blessing. “I am feeling so blessed that I am getting to work with them, they guide me like a child. I feel lucky and I would keep learning from them, I would want to work with them in the future too.”

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.