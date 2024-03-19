Dalchini is growing and glowing as a show: Pranjali Singh Parihar

Pranjali Singh Parihar, who is seen as Kala in Dreamiyata Entertainment’s Dalchini on Dangal, is happy that the show completed 100 episodes recently. Recalling some interesting moments from the shooting and scenes, she shared that for her, the most memorable sequence was when Dalchini, played by Maira Dharti Mehra, did dandavat pranams on the road.

Elaborating on the sequence, Pranjali states, “The weather was really chilly, and the whole family was there in the sequence. I still remember that as a gray character, I had to smile and be happy for torturing her, and it took all my strength to act. She did a great job in that sequence.”

She further says, “It becomes difficult to agree with the activities and evil things that we are doing to other characters. Bringing conviction to every scene is a task. To make the audience believe in it, we’ve got to have conviction in what we are doing to play! It definitely is a task.”

Pranjali also reveals that she believed comedy and humour were not meant for her, but the audience has given very positive feedback to such sequences, which has made her believe otherwise now. She enjoys watching her show as much as she enjoys shooting for it, and she wishes that it achieves more such milestones in the future.

“Dalchini is only growing and glowing as a show. The content is evolving, and our strength and understanding as a team are getting stronger,” she avers.

A trained Kathak dancer, Pranjali never, in her wildest dreams, thought of becoming an actor. She adds, “But once while performing, I realized that acting is a wider area and art has always been a magnet for my soul. TV is super fun. We get to live a different life and evolve our characters, and it also makes actors technically strong.”