Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are two of the most desirable and talented actresses and performing artistes in the Indian TV and digital entertainment industry. While Shivangi Joshi has been acting and doing well in her career for quite a long time, special thanks to the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, on the other hand has been doing an exceptional work in the industry since the beginning of her career and well, we are truly in love and in awe of anything and everything that she’s doing from her end and how. Both Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair Rahmani get along really well wonderfully between each other and everyone knows the fact that the special bond between the two started for the first time on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in South Africa.

Their social media game and content in general is quite different from each other. But hey folks, this time, we see them both doing some special and similar from their end. Well, right now, the popular song ‘Main Khiladi’ from Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Selfiee’ is currently winning hearts everywhere and we are loving it. Earlier, we even saw Akshay Kumar himself shake a leg with Salman Khan for the video and we loved it. This time, both Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair Rahmani were seen dancing on the song in their separate Instagram posts and well, we are truly in love with both. But hey, who did it better? See for yourself and then decide –

Well, what's your take on this folks? Brilliant and sensational, ain't it?