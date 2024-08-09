Day By Day Sumbul Touqeer Is Turning Hot, Shows Proof In Black Sheer Saree And Bralette Blouse

Sumbul Touqeer is one of the renowned actresses in the Indian television world, and she is enjoying the peak moments of her career right now. Though the actress continues to treat fans with her on-screen appearance, her social media presence keeps her fans engaged. Besides her acting skills, she is becoming a favorite of fashion enthusiasts as the actress often shares photos in stunning outfits and different avatars, which also highlights her sizzling figure, which hints that the actress is turning hot day by day, and her new look in black saree is a legit proof. Check out below.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sumbul shared a series of photos flaunting her stunning figure in a black sheer saree featuring floral sequins embroidered border. She styled her simple saree with a black slip bralette-like blouse with a plunging neckline, raising the hotness bar. While the sheer saree beautifully enhances Sumbul’s sizzling midriff, making fans fall for her.

But wait, that’s not all! Sumbul smartly elevates her glam with rectangular-shaped long earrings. The actress styled her hair in soft curls, adding a bouncy touch. With her black winged eyeliner, the actress accentuates her beautiful eyes. Sumbul rounds up her allure with shiny cheeks and pink lips in the black saree.

Earlier, Sumbul grabbed attention in her stunning black thigh-high slit gown, showcasing her curvy figure and trendy style.