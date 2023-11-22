Desi VS Vedeshi: Munmun Dutta’s Lehenga Or Divya Khosla Kumar’s Skirt Top, Who Is Making Hearts Flutter?

The fashion world is evolving every day. The western style has been loved by everyone in the country now, and so there are new styles in the fashion industry. However, the desi outfits also don’t fall behind in this race with the modern twists and captivating appearance. And this time, Munmun Dutta and Divya Khosla Kumar are in the league of desi versus vedeshi. Let’s check out whose look is flattering.

Munmun Dutta Lehenga Glam

Wow, wow, and how! Munmun Dutta is absolutely nailing her ethnic charm. The actress dons a multi-color lehenga embellished with gold sequins in beautiful embroidery that looks captivating. She pairs the long lehenga skirt with the low v-neck blouse. At the same time, she left her dupatta on the floor for the photoshoot. She adorns her look with the beautiful red and white diamond-embellished necklace, earrings, and maan tika,. At the same time, her bold red makeover with glossy lips makes fans fall in love with her.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Skirt Top Look

On the other hand, the Yaariyan 2 actress shows her quirkiness in the gorgeous red skirt top. The diva wears a heart-shaped red satin crop top paired with a netted pink and red skirt embellished with beautifully crafted hearts. She looks like a princess in this glam, and we can’t get over her charming look. With minimal makeup and an open hairstyle, she completes her glam.

Comparing the both, we find it difficult to take one name as when we saw Munmun, she glams like a desi girl while Divya also spread her charm in a vedeshi look, and our hearts flutter over their head-turning appearance.

Whose look did you like? Let us know in the comments box.