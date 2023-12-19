Desi VS Videshi: Arjit Taneja And Arjun Bijlani Capture Attention In Their Statement Look

The heartthrob actors of the town, Arjit Taneja and Arjun Bijlani, never fail to capture our attention with their flattering style. They are one of the most awaited stars, from red-carpet events to night parties to award functions. And so they never disappoint their fans, just like in their latest Desi and Videshi looks on social media. Let’s take a look below.

Arjit Taneja’s Desi Look

The ruler of hearts, Arjit Taneja, revives the traditional trend with his trendy choices. The actor dons a short white kurta embellished with simple designs paired with matching pajamas. He keeps his style simple in a comfortable outfit. However, with the classy and expensive wristwatch, he gives his look a trendy touch. The combed hairstyle and grey boots complement his appearance, serving trendy desi Munda vibes.

Arjun Bijlani’s Videshi Look

On the other hand, the Naagin actor Arjun embraces the western in charming black color. The actor wears a black pantsuit, including a white shirt underneath the printed blazer, and matching black trousers. This tuxedo suit gives him a classy look. At the same time, the bow around his neck looks attractive. With the black boots, he completes his overall appearance. At the same time, his clean hairstyle makes him look like a gentleman.

So, which look are you opting for this wedding season? Drop your choice in the comments box below.