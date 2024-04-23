Discover the 5 Best Lines by Sriti Jha from ‘Waiting For A Sign’ on Love and Universe

Sriti Jha is an Indian television actress known for her versatile performances in Hindi television serials. Her talent, dedication, and versatility have made her one of the most respected and beloved actresses in the Indian television industry. Her portrayal of strong female characters has resonated with audiences across the country, earning her a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. Recently, she performed a show called ‘Waiting For A Sign’ by Kommuneity Spoken Fest 2024 and shared brilliant lines on love and the universe. Check out her lines below.

Sriti Jha’s Best Lines on Love & Universe-

“Kehte Hain Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chahiye to puri kaynaat apko usse Milane ki koshish me lag jati hai. Galat kehte hain! kaynaat aalsi hai baby!”

“The Universe is a sloth, and the sloth is not so much deaf as uninterested in hearing.”

“Rom communism is a theory that states that even the most impossible, irrational people will end up together as long as the audience is rooting for them.”

“Humare Zyada jhagde nahi hote the… lekin humari baat nahi ho pati thi.”

“Ab log chale Jaate hain. Aadatein nahi jaati.”

