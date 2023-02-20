The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are active Instagram users. Often the duo drops intimidating pictures, videos and posts from their work or life to keep their fans hooked. As of now, the actors have again shared some beautiful moments from their Sundays, and we are already crushing!

The show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is one of the popular daily soaps as of now. It’s the sequel of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, and like the previous season, the second season too managed to earn immense love from the netizens. All thanks to our favourite Ram and Priya!

Coming to their Instagram posts, Disha Parmar aka Priya took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures as she witnesses the charismatic golden hour. The actress looked absolutely stunning in her ochre blazer coat. She teamed the look with her sleek straight hair, beautiful dewy eyes and nude lips. Sharing the pictures, Disha wrote, “This place is Magic! ✨😻Jacket: @the_honnete PR : @dinky_nirh @stayvista_official @rose.cottageshimla”

Nakuul Mehta on the other hand took to his Instagram handle to share a dance reel. The actor decked up in his casuals danced to the song ‘Taarif Karoon Kya uski jisne tumhe banaya”, originally sung by Mohammad Rafi. However, he picked up Sanam Puri cover. The actor danced it off with his beloved wife Jankee Mehta.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Dancing to her tunes ℰ𝒹𝒾𝓉𝒾ℴ𝓃 7.0”

For the unversed, Nakuul Mehta is no more a part of the show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. The actor decided to quit the show earlier this month.

