Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta, the Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 actors are avid social media users. Time and again these stars have kept their fans intrigued with their posts and videos on Instagram. And here’s what they have to share at the very immediate with fans, scroll beneath to check on the scoop:

Disha Parmar

In the video, we can see Disha Parmar trying out her secret products that give her the ultimate glow on face. The actress wore a stylish yellow halter neck top that she teamed with white pants. The actress completed the look with long sleek hair, kohled eyes and nude lips. She spoke about her skincare regime in details.

Sharing the video, Disha Parmar wrote, “If you can see the glow on my face, comment now 😉Got tired of trying multiple products for my skin and finally found my holy grail formulation” and give insight to her secret product. She added, “Here is my simple and convenient glow-to solution with 10% Vitamin C Serum followed by the cult favourite Vitamin C + E Moisturiser that helps fades dark spots. But my personal choice is the Vitamin C Sunscreen which is water light and quickly absorbs leaving zero white cast”

Here take a look-

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram handle to share a video, that shows glimpses from the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2. The show featured Nakuul Mehta as Ram and Disha Parmar as Priya. Their chemistry got immensely appreciated and praised by the netizens. However, as of now, Nakuul is no more a part of the show.

Therefore recalling the beautiful memories from the show, the actor shared a thoughtful video on his gram, where we can see little glimpses of several scenes from the show. Sharing the overwhelming video, Nakuul wrote, “40 x Ek seconds Artist @crayartistetmet #IYKYK #AndThatWasThat #BadeAchheLagteHain2”