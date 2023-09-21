Television | Celebrities

Dreamy Bridal Poses Inspiration Ft. Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya

Wedding day is very memorable, and we like to capture it to embrace it later. And here, our TV divas, Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, and Shraddha Arya, give bridal pose inspiration in photos

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Sep,2023 03:00:16
Dreamy Bridal Poses Inspiration Ft. Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya 853629

For a girl, a wedding day is very special. The bride loves to have perfect pictures of her as they glam up with their best for D-day. A photoshoot becomes the most important thing because it’s the only thing you can see anytime and relive the moments. And here, our TV divas give bridal pose inspiration in the photos.

Ankita Lokhande’s Bridal Poses

Ankita Lokhande looks nothing less than a fairytale in the ivory gold embellished lehenga set. Her heavy accessories from head to toe show her royal-ness. She poses, keeping her head down and eyes closed, with a beautiful smile. In the next picture, she poses in an open area, looking up with her attitude and royalty.

Dreamy Bridal Poses Inspiration Ft. Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya 853623

Dreamy Bridal Poses Inspiration Ft. Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya 853624

Mouni Roy’s Bridal Poses

Decked in all red lehenga set, Mouni Roy looks like a typical Indian bride. The gold accessories and bold makeup complete her look. In the photos, the actress shows her inner happiness, taking a round. In the other click, Mouni poses like some regal queen with a stunning posture and attitude.

Dreamy Bridal Poses Inspiration Ft. Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya 853625

Dreamy Bridal Poses Inspiration Ft. Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya 853626

Shraddha Arya Bridal Pose

Lastly, Shraddha Arya, with the maroon, intricately designed lehenga set, looks alluring. She didn’t leave any accessories to adorn her bridal glam. She posed shyly as she held her bold hand and looked into the camera with aspirations. In the other photo, she poses with a smile and holds the pallu like the typical Indian Bahu.

Dreamy Bridal Poses Inspiration Ft. Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya 853627

Dreamy Bridal Poses Inspiration Ft. Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya 853628

Whose bridal poses made you feel in awe? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853571
Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853312
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics
Take the modern 'bridal poses' in lehenga code from Divyanka Tripathi, Shehnaaz Gill and Mouni Roy 853183
Take the modern ‘bridal poses’ in lehenga code from Divyanka Tripathi, Shehnaaz Gill and Mouni Roy
Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy and Shivangi Joshi: Celeb-approved one piece dresses to style for your parties 852948
Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy and Shivangi Joshi: Celeb-approved one piece dresses to style for your parties
Mouni Roy Ups The Sensuality Bar In Black Gold Embellished Mini Dress, Shamita Shetty Feels Heat 852670
Mouni Roy Ups The Sensuality Bar In Black Gold Embellished Mini Dress, Shamita Shetty Feels Heat
[Photos] Mouni Roy’s sparkly cutout gown is perfect for your cocktail parties 852391
[Photos] Mouni Roy’s sparkly cutout gown is perfect for your cocktail parties

Latest Stories

Divyanka Tripathi, Kanika Mann, And Nia Sharma Are Soaring Temperature In Sultry Blouse Back Design 853602
Divyanka Tripathi, Kanika Mann, And Nia Sharma Are Soaring Temperature In Sultry Blouse Back Design
Viral Photos! Jannat Zubair goes all lovestruck with her ‘new date’ says ‘My forever’ 853477
Viral Photos! Jannat Zubair goes all lovestruck with her ‘new date’ says ‘My forever’
[Photos] Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘joyous’ Ganesh Chaturthi family celebrations 853434
[Photos] Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘joyous’ Ganesh Chaturthi family celebrations
Traditional Fashion Code For Couples: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to rescue 853646
Traditional Fashion Code For Couples: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to rescue
Vicky Kaushal VS Siddhant Chaturvedi VS Arjun Kapoor: Who Is Your Go-To Festive Inspiration In Kurta Pajama? 853450
Vicky Kaushal VS Siddhant Chaturvedi VS Arjun Kapoor: Who Is Your Go-To Festive Inspiration In Kurta Pajama?
Glowing like gold! Rashmika Mandanna is dream in beige saree and deep plunge blouse design 853640
Glowing like gold! Rashmika Mandanna is dream in beige saree and deep plunge blouse design
Read Latest News