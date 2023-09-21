Dreamy Bridal Poses Inspiration Ft. Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya

For a girl, a wedding day is very special. The bride loves to have perfect pictures of her as they glam up with their best for D-day. A photoshoot becomes the most important thing because it’s the only thing you can see anytime and relive the moments. And here, our TV divas give bridal pose inspiration in the photos.

Ankita Lokhande’s Bridal Poses

Ankita Lokhande looks nothing less than a fairytale in the ivory gold embellished lehenga set. Her heavy accessories from head to toe show her royal-ness. She poses, keeping her head down and eyes closed, with a beautiful smile. In the next picture, she poses in an open area, looking up with her attitude and royalty.

Mouni Roy’s Bridal Poses

Decked in all red lehenga set, Mouni Roy looks like a typical Indian bride. The gold accessories and bold makeup complete her look. In the photos, the actress shows her inner happiness, taking a round. In the other click, Mouni poses like some regal queen with a stunning posture and attitude.

Shraddha Arya Bridal Pose

Lastly, Shraddha Arya, with the maroon, intricately designed lehenga set, looks alluring. She didn’t leave any accessories to adorn her bridal glam. She posed shyly as she held her bold hand and looked into the camera with aspirations. In the other photo, she poses with a smile and holds the pallu like the typical Indian Bahu.

Whose bridal poses made you feel in awe? Let us know in the comments box.