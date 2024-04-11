Eid increases one’s faith in God: Iqbal Khan

Popular actor Iqbal Khan who recently enthralled us with his effortless acting in shows Nima Denzongpa and Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, looks forward to spending quality time with his family this Eid. He has special prayers to offer and wants everyone to be blessed with good health, stability and prosperity. We at IWMBuzz.com had the privilege of talking to Iqbal and getting to know his plans for the festive occasion.

Says Iqbal, “Eid brings happiness and a promise to yourself that you will walk on the right path, as promised in Ramzan. It also increases one’s faith in God, and that he is the Master, and as long as we do good, we are in the right hands.”

Talking about his favourite Eid memory from his childhood days, Iqbal states, “My favourite childhood memory of Eid always remains of me going with my colony friends to Nehru Park, and going for Shikara rides there. We used to have Softy and come back. Also, getting Eidi from elders was special too.”

Iqbal has a special prayer. “I wish for happiness, stronger faith, stability in our lives, good health and prosperity. I also wish for a good living.”

Ask him about his plans for the day, and he says, “I always spend time with my family. This Eid will be no different. We will spend time together.”

Eid Mubaarak to all our readers at IWMBuzz.com.