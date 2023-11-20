Elevate wedding guest style like Anita Hassanandani in silk saree and deep neck embellished blouse design

Want to sort your wedding guest wardrobe? Well, take a page from Anita Hassanandani‘s style book because she’s blooming like an

absolute queen!

Anita Hassanandani styles in gorgeous grey saree

Anita can be seen in a sheer grey silk saree that oozes glam, and if you thought the fabric was minimal, hold on tight, because what took the cake was the crowning glory – the sequinned blouse.

The blouse deserves its own fan club. Deep neck? Check. Gorgeous blue sequins all over? Double-check. It’s not just an outfit; it’s a fashion triumph! Anita Hassanandani knows how to turn heads and steal the spotlight, making every wedding function her personal runway.

Completing the look with a long wavy hairdo, sleek eyebrows that could cut glass, gorgeous bold eyes that tell a story, and cherry red lips that are practically a fashion statement on their own. It’s like she’s saying, “I’m here, and I’ve arrived in style.”

So, if you’re aiming to be the showstopper at the next wedding bash, take notes from Anita – because her style isn’t just a statement; it’s a celebration of fashion done right!