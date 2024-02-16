Fam-time On Valentine’s Ft. Rubina Dilaik With Daughters Jeeva And Edhaa

Mommy Rubina Dilaik has been enjoying motherhood ever since she welcomed her princesses Jeeva and Edhaa. The actress never misses a chance to treat her fans with a glimpse of her daughters; this time, it’s Valentine’s Day. The actress shared a glimpse of how she enjoyed the day of love with her two little lovelies and family.

Sharing a peek into Valentine’s Day celebration, Rubina shared a series of photos, and it was nothing short of a heartwarming treat. In the series of snapshots, Rubina can be seen holding her babies with her mother and husband, Abhinav Shukla. The actress showcased delightful family moments, epitomizing the essence of love and togetherness. She captioned these adorable photos expressing her feelings, “This Valentine’s was Fam-time.”

Rubina Dilaik looked cute, dressed in a yellow mini dress, while her mother was a desi girl in a simple green salwar suit. On the other hand, Abhinav also kept it cool with a t-shirt and shorts while the babies were twinning in sweater outfits. The sweet family was out in nature, embracing the sunset with the beautiful view of mountains, embracing love, positivity, and happiness. This was the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s. These adorable family pictures are going viral on the internet, making us awestruck with their cuteness.

