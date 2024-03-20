Fashion Showdown: Sriti Jha vs. Mouni Roy: Who Rock The Black Outfits Look?

Sriti Jha and Mouni Roy are respected names in the Indian entertainment industry, and they are recognized for their exceptional skill and flawless fashion sense. Sriti Jha radiates timeless elegance and sophistication with her traditional fashion choices, while Mouni Roy emanates modern glamour and daring experimentation with her bold and edgy look. Both actors offer a distinct style to the fashion world, enthralling viewers with their excellent taste and stylish grace. The actresses posted a picture series in black outfits; take a look below.

Sriti Jha And Mouni Roy’s Black Outfit Appearance

Sriti Jha In Black Dress

The Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress looks spectacular in a black strapless dress. The outfit consists of a black strapless, tube-style, pleated waist-fitted with a slit appearance floor-length asymmetric hemline dress. The outfit is from Surya Sarkar. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied heavy base makeup with eyeshadow, lash extensions, and creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and diamond small earrings, a matching necklace, a bracelet, and rings by The Jewel Gallery.

Mouni Roy In Mini Dress

The Showtime actress posted a picture series on Instagram. The actress wore a black collar, full sleeves, and front buttons featuring a midriff fitted with an attached pleated mini skirt dress. The outfit is from Studio Moonray. She fashioned her hair in a puffed, messy bun hairstyle with satin ribbons. The actress applied minimal makeup with black eyeliner, highlighted cheeks, and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and diamond rings, a black Dior bag, and black stilettos.

