#FriendshipDay: My wife is my best friend for life: Karan Vohra

It’s Friendship Day which is the next celebratory occasion for all of us. Regarded as a day to be honoured for friends who are thicker than blood, Friendship Day is being celebrated all over this year on 11 August. Actor Karan Vohra who is presently seen playing the lead role of Aryaman Bundela in Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere, has an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com where he talks about his close friends from the industry and on the whole, shares his valuable assets that he has with friends.

Friendship to you is….

Friendship to me is a lifelong bond, that is unconditional.

Your best friend for life. Tell us about his / her quality you like:

My best friend for life is my wife, Bella. It’s been so long, the understanding and compatibility level we have is wonderful. She’s been there with me when I was nobody. When I started my career as a model, she was working in airlines and was doing well financially. She has seen me in all the stages of my life. And now, when I am doing well for myself and for my family, she is a big support for me. She has been my rock-solid pillar. That is why I respect her and love her the most.

Best friend from the industry. His/ her quality you like:

I don’t have any best friends from the industry. Yes, I have a few close friends like Adhvik Mahajan, Siddharth Sipani and a few others. They are down to heart and are humble. This is where I connect with people.

Your 3 am friend would be:

I am a very disciplined kind of person. If I have to answer this, my 3 am friend would be my wife, my younger brother Kunal and Siddharth Sipani.

A memory of your friend that you cherish:

My memory of Siddharth Sipani in my first show was great. Every day on the set used to be a ball with him giving me company.

Your best hangout or vacay moment with your was:

The recent hangout memory happened 10 to 15 days back. Ali Hasan Sir, Karan Suchak and I from Main Hoon Saath Tere, packed up, and went to a restaurant nearby and chilled out. We did not have our phones with us, we enjoyed the Mumbai rains, chatted and spent quality time together.

How do you identify the good friends from the not-so-good ones?

It is hard to identify. People are unpredictable. Moreover, I am an introvert, and will not open up that easily with people. So everything is on a professional front.

Your thoughts on this special day for your friends will be:

Friendship Day is a special day where you need to meet your old pals and be in the company of friends. One thought of the past will kindle the conversation ahead. Make the day special for your friend.