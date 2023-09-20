Television | Celebrities

#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have been welcoming Bappa home for 30 years now: Ekta Saraiya

Ekta Saraiya who was earlier in Anupamaa and has now joined the cast of Zee TV's Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, talks about her plans for this year for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Sep,2023 15:49:30
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have been welcoming Bappa home for 30 years now: Ekta Saraiya 853382

Actress Ekta Saraiya who is presently seen in Zee TV’s Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai is happy and excited with Ganpati Bappa coming to her house. Even though she will be working on Ganesh Chaturthi this year, she has made her plans to celebrate the festival well with her family, like every year. Ekta Saraiya was earlier seen in the role of Dolly in Star Plus’ Anupamaa.

Says Ekta, “It’s a yearly ritual, and we will be sticking to the same plan. Usually, I am super caught up a week before Ganesh Chaturthi because I have to plan, design the decoration, and execute it all by myself. However, this time it is going to be a bit difficult for me as I am going to be shooting continuously for my new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai on Zee TV, which is going to be launched on the 18th, just a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. So yes, it’s definitely going to be a bit tough, but I will be planning in a way where I can balance my shoots as well as enjoy my favourite festival.”

She adds, “We have been welcoming Bappa home for over 30 years now and will continue the tradition. We’ll be blessed by Bappa for 10 days at our place. As I mentioned earlier, it is a festival I enjoy the most. We make different kinds of ladoos made of churma, besan, rava, boondi, etc., at home for Prasad. The whole process of preparing those is super fun! I also decorate the entire house as per the theme, which is different every year depending on the Customized Idol of Bappa that we get made.”

“Also, I have a few friends who bring Ganpati Bappa to their place. Even though I will be continuously shooting, I will make sure to visit their places to seek Bappa’s blessings and also indulge in some sweet delicacies. I have a very sweet tooth, and out of all the other sweets, I love eating the ‘Ukadiche Modak’ the most!,” she explains further.

On the special prayer that she has for Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Ekta states, “I am quite happy and content with my life, and I will just pray that he blesses all of us with good health.”

Wishing all our readers a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan 853381
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Ruhaan holds Gazal's neck; threatens to kill her 853379
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Ruhaan holds Gazal’s neck; threatens to kill her
Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shlok fail to meet each other in Pakistan 853331
Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shlok fail to meet each other in Pakistan
Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Colors show Chand Jalne Laga 853293
Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Colors show Chand Jalne Laga
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi warns Shanaya to stay away from Shaurya 853289
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi warns Shanaya to stay away from Shaurya
Courtyard is the favourite corner in my house: Sonia Singh 853268
Courtyard is the favourite corner in my house: Sonia Singh

Latest Stories

6 Times Akshay Kumar nailed the character of an unsung hero on a mission! 853389
6 Times Akshay Kumar nailed the character of an unsung hero on a mission!
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana fights with goons 853395
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana fights with goons
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Pooja Bhatt Wishes Her Father And Guru Mahesh Bhatt On His 75th Birthday; See Here 853357
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Pooja Bhatt Wishes Her Father And Guru Mahesh Bhatt On His 75th Birthday; See Here
Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853338
Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos]
#GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel Bappa’s blessing is a very important key to achieving new heights and success: Sheehan Kapahi 853349
#GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel Bappa’s blessing is a very important key to achieving new heights and success: Sheehan Kapahi
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853312
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics
Read Latest News