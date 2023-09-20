GaneshChaturthi2023: We have been welcoming Bappa home for 30 years now: Ekta Saraiya

Actress Ekta Saraiya who is presently seen in Zee TV’s Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai is happy and excited with Ganpati Bappa coming to her house. Even though she will be working on Ganesh Chaturthi this year, she has made her plans to celebrate the festival well with her family, like every year. Ekta Saraiya was earlier seen in the role of Dolly in Star Plus’ Anupamaa.

Says Ekta, “It’s a yearly ritual, and we will be sticking to the same plan. Usually, I am super caught up a week before Ganesh Chaturthi because I have to plan, design the decoration, and execute it all by myself. However, this time it is going to be a bit difficult for me as I am going to be shooting continuously for my new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai on Zee TV, which is going to be launched on the 18th, just a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. So yes, it’s definitely going to be a bit tough, but I will be planning in a way where I can balance my shoots as well as enjoy my favourite festival.”

She adds, “We have been welcoming Bappa home for over 30 years now and will continue the tradition. We’ll be blessed by Bappa for 10 days at our place. As I mentioned earlier, it is a festival I enjoy the most. We make different kinds of ladoos made of churma, besan, rava, boondi, etc., at home for Prasad. The whole process of preparing those is super fun! I also decorate the entire house as per the theme, which is different every year depending on the Customized Idol of Bappa that we get made.”

“Also, I have a few friends who bring Ganpati Bappa to their place. Even though I will be continuously shooting, I will make sure to visit their places to seek Bappa’s blessings and also indulge in some sweet delicacies. I have a very sweet tooth, and out of all the other sweets, I love eating the ‘Ukadiche Modak’ the most!,” she explains further.

On the special prayer that she has for Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Ekta states, “I am quite happy and content with my life, and I will just pray that he blesses all of us with good health.”

Wishing all our readers a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!!