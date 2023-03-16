Fitness is becoming a burning topic with every passing day. The youngsters are getting heavily aware of their fitness, and so are the celebs. It’s crucial to keep yourself healthy and fit especially in times like these. That being said, today we are here with Nikki Tamboli and Zain Imam’s latest workout reel videos from social media, here scroll down beneath to check-

Nikki Tamboli, the Bigg Boss beauty took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her gym studio. The actress can be seen playing with her gym ball, enjoying her pilates session. The diva wore a stylish sports bra that she teamed with black gym yoga pants. She completed the look with her long sleek ponytail and no makeup.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Balance”

Check out-

Nikki Tamboli is known for her amazing participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and the Khatra Khatra Show. Apart from that, the actress has also been featured in music videos and south films.

Zain Imam, the Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan actor took to his Instagram handle to share the video of his workout drills. The actor can be seen doing some crazy lifts and hardcore cardio. He wore a stylish sleeveless gym t-shirt. He teamed it with black shorts and a pair of sneakers. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Your body can stand almost anything. It’s your mind that you have to convince.” #dubai2023 #uae #emirates #trip #workout #prep #zain”

Here take a look-

