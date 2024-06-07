Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aria Sakariya talks about her experience hosting show Cheeky Juniors for Star Sports

Popular child actress Aria Sakariya who is even today remembered as the little Savi in Star Plus’ popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is presently excited about her stint of being the host of the kids’ show, Cheeky Juniors for Star Sports. The T20 World Cup 2024 has begun in the USA and West Indies. This talk show will see host Aria talking to Indian cricketers who are on their mission to win the T20 World Cup.

Says Aria, “I am delighted to enjoy the opportunity to meet and talk with the Indian cricketers like Hardik Pandya Sir, Rishabh Pant Sir, Ravindra Jadeja Sir and many others. I shot for this project called Cheeky Juniors for T20 World Cup 2024. It was an amazing experience to talk to these cricketers and ask them fun questions.”

Sharing some exclusive anecdotes and conversations she had with cricketers, Aria avers, “I talked to Ravindra Jadeja Sir in Gujarati. I asked ‘Kem Cho’ and he started laughing and replied, ‘Maja Maa’; we both are Gujaratis and it was fun to shoot with him.”

“I also met Harbhajan Singh Sir, Navjot Singh Sidhu Sir, Sreeshanth Sir. They are so humble and I got to learn a lot of things from them. Jadeja is my dad’s favourite cricketer. So my dad was on Cloud 9 and was happy and proud,” she says.

Talking about her dream getting fulfilled, Aria confides, “It was my dream to meet our Indian cricketers. I finally got an opportunity to meet them. It was the best day of my life. I wished them all the best for their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign and told them, ‘trophy leke aana’. Do watch the show Cheeky Juniors on Star Sports.”

