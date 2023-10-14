Television | Celebrities

Bid farewell to the era of heavy jewellery that weighs you down, and say hello to the trendsetting world of lightweight gold necklaces. These delicate yet dazzling pieces not only elevate your style quotient but also let you sashay through life with an extra spring in your step. And who better to turn to for inspiration than the fashion-forward divas of Indian television – Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, and Rubina Dilaik? These talented stars are not just known for their on-screen charisma but also for their impeccable fashion sense. So, let’s embark on a journey through their elegant collections of lightweight gold necklaces that will make you want to ditch the heavy baubles and embrace grace and glamour with every step you take.

Mouni’s Radiant Elegance: Saree Glam with a Hint of Gold

Mouni Roy has an innate talent for turning heads, and in her well-crafted white stylish saree, she’s a vision of sheer elegance. She paired this graceful ensemble with a deep-necked, embellished yellow blouse, adding a pop of color that elevates her style. What catches the eye is her flawless smokey eye makeup, sleek eyebrows, and pink lips – a perfect balance of drama and softness. And, oh, that gold choker neckpiece adds just the right touch of glamour to this charming look, making Mouni shimmer like a star.

Rubina’s Bohemian Blossom: Rose Gold and Floral Flair

Rubina Dilaik’s fashion sense knows no bounds, and her bohemian floral lehenga choli is a testament to her distinctive style. She paired this ensemble with a beautiful rose gold choker, creating a delicate contrast with the vibrant floral patterns. Her pulled-back wavy ponytail exudes grace, while minimal makeup accentuates her natural beauty. The floral earstuds add a touch of whimsy to her look, turning her into a boho chic goddess.

Divyanka’s Classic Allure: The Black and Gold Ensemble

Divyanka Tripathi is the epitome of classic beauty in her stylish gold and black saree. She’s mastered the art of minimal makeup and sleek hair, opting for a chic hairbun that perfectly complements her timeless style. What ties it all together is the elegant choker gold necklace that graces her neckline. With a nod to the traditional and a dash of contemporary, Divyanka exudes a magnetic charm that’s impossible to ignore.