Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai

Lehengas are one of the most loved traditional outfits in the Indian fashion world. These can be worn at any event, whether in mehendi, sangeet, wedding, red carpet, functions, or other places; the elegance of lehenga never fails to make you look different from the crowd. In contrast, hairstyles are observed as the elevating quotient in the look. And here, steal hairstyles to pair with your lehenga from Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, and Rashami Desai.

Ayesha Singh’s Hairstyle For Lehenga

In the stunning typical red bridal lehenga, Ayesha Singh looks nothing less than a beauty. With the beautiful accessories and makeup, she completes her look. However, the mid-part sleek low bun with a red rose makes her look alluring. The matha paati and man tika add an extra dose of glamour.

Mouni Roy’s Hairstyle For Lehenga

In the white sparkling lehenga, Mouni Roy exudes irresistible charm. It is a perfect look for Mehendi or Sangeet. With long earrings and minimal makeup, Mouni looks gorgeous. But the twisted hairs in the front and messy braids give her a modern-day vibe, making her look stunning.

Rashami Desai’s Hairstyle For Lehenga

In the heavily embellished and intricately designed lehenga choli, Rashami Desai looks gorgeous. The bold makeover and accessories add beauty to her look. In addition, the clean, perfect low bun with beautiful white floral embellishments uplifts her stylish appearance.

Whose hairstyle for gowns did you find perfect for you? Let us know in the comments box.