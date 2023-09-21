Television | Celebrities

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai

Steal unique hairstyles from Television divas Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, and Rashami Desai to glam the traditional avatar in lehengas. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Sep,2023 00:05:30
Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853571

Lehengas are one of the most loved traditional outfits in the Indian fashion world. These can be worn at any event, whether in mehendi, sangeet, wedding, red carpet, functions, or other places; the elegance of lehenga never fails to make you look different from the crowd. In contrast, hairstyles are observed as the elevating quotient in the look. And here, steal hairstyles to pair with your lehenga from Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, and Rashami Desai.

Ayesha Singh’s Hairstyle For Lehenga

In the stunning typical red bridal lehenga, Ayesha Singh looks nothing less than a beauty. With the beautiful accessories and makeup, she completes her look. However, the mid-part sleek low bun with a red rose makes her look alluring. The matha paati and man tika add an extra dose of glamour.

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853549

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853550

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853551

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853552

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853553

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853554

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853555

Mouni Roy’s Hairstyle For Lehenga

In the white sparkling lehenga, Mouni Roy exudes irresistible charm. It is a perfect look for Mehendi or Sangeet. With long earrings and minimal makeup, Mouni looks gorgeous. But the twisted hairs in the front and messy braids give her a modern-day vibe, making her look stunning.

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853556

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853557

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853558

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853559

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853561

Rashami Desai’s Hairstyle For Lehenga

In the heavily embellished and intricately designed lehenga choli, Rashami Desai looks gorgeous. The bold makeover and accessories add beauty to her look. In addition, the clean, perfect low bun with beautiful white floral embellishments uplifts her stylish appearance.

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853563

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853564

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853565

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853566

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853567

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853568

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853569

Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853570

Whose hairstyle for gowns did you find perfect for you? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853312
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics
Take the modern 'bridal poses' in lehenga code from Divyanka Tripathi, Shehnaaz Gill and Mouni Roy 853183
Take the modern ‘bridal poses’ in lehenga code from Divyanka Tripathi, Shehnaaz Gill and Mouni Roy
Ayesha Singh And Charu Asopa's Guide To Sparkling Lehengas To Carry Modern-Day Bridal Look 853003
Ayesha Singh And Charu Asopa’s Guide To Sparkling Lehengas To Carry Modern-Day Bridal Look
Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy and Shivangi Joshi: Celeb-approved one piece dresses to style for your parties 852948
Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy and Shivangi Joshi: Celeb-approved one piece dresses to style for your parties
Mouni Roy Ups The Sensuality Bar In Black Gold Embellished Mini Dress, Shamita Shetty Feels Heat 852670
Mouni Roy Ups The Sensuality Bar In Black Gold Embellished Mini Dress, Shamita Shetty Feels Heat
[Photos] Mouni Roy’s sparkly cutout gown is perfect for your cocktail parties 852391
[Photos] Mouni Roy’s sparkly cutout gown is perfect for your cocktail parties

Latest Stories

Divyanka Tripathi, Kanika Mann, And Nia Sharma Are Soaring Temperature In Sultry Blouse Back Design 853602
Divyanka Tripathi, Kanika Mann, And Nia Sharma Are Soaring Temperature In Sultry Blouse Back Design
Viral Photos! Jannat Zubair goes all lovestruck with her ‘new date’ says ‘My forever’ 853477
Viral Photos! Jannat Zubair goes all lovestruck with her ‘new date’ says ‘My forever’
[Photos] Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘joyous’ Ganesh Chaturthi family celebrations 853434
[Photos] Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘joyous’ Ganesh Chaturthi family celebrations
Traditional Fashion Code For Couples: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to rescue 853646
Traditional Fashion Code For Couples: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to rescue
Vicky Kaushal VS Siddhant Chaturvedi VS Arjun Kapoor: Who Is Your Go-To Festive Inspiration In Kurta Pajama? 853450
Vicky Kaushal VS Siddhant Chaturvedi VS Arjun Kapoor: Who Is Your Go-To Festive Inspiration In Kurta Pajama?
Glowing like gold! Rashmika Mandanna is dream in beige saree and deep plunge blouse design 853640
Glowing like gold! Rashmika Mandanna is dream in beige saree and deep plunge blouse design
Read Latest News