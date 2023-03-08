The television actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna are having their best Holi this year. The stars have shared candid fun-filled moments on their Instagram handles and we are in absolute awe with the moments.

Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his Instagram handle to share a candid moment with his dear wife, who is also an actor, Vinny Arora Dhoopar. The couple can be seen all smeared in colours as they get clicked for the picture. Dheeraj got Vinny up on his back, both smiling together and wished fans on the day, “Happy Holi”.

Dheeraj Dhoopar marked his territory as an actor with his honed acting chops. His very recent intimidating work has been venerated from Sherdil Shergill earlier to that Kundali Bhagya. The actor featured alongside Surbhi Chandna in the show Sherdil Shergill.

Speaking of the couple, they embraced parenthood last year. Talking about how things changed, Dheeraj said, “When it comes to balancing work and personal life that has been going on for quite some time, especially with Zayn coming around it has become more important to manage time to perfection. I never want to miss any of Zayn’s firsts which has always been a precious memory and more reasons for us to bond. The moment I get off work is my cue to run toward my family. So, time management has never been an issue out of love.” As quoted by Times Of India.

Surbhi Chandna on the other hand took to her Instagram stories to share some candid moments from her Holi celebration. The actress can be seen decked up in her Holi special avatar while she asserts the Holi 2023 as her best kind.