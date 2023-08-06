HappyFriendshipDay: I am fortunate to have found a good friend in my husband and teenage daughter: Dalljiet Kaur Patel

Actress Dalljiet Kaur Patel who recently married UK-based Nikhil Patel is in a happy zone and is comfortably settled abroad. She keeps making her enjoyable trips to India to meet her near and dear ones. Dalljiet believes that having the best of friends changes the life of a person. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Dalljiet talks about her friends on the occasion of International Friendship Day which gets celebrated on 6 August.

Says Dalljiet, “Friendship is a relationship by choice and with time you end up with a few of those who were there with you through thick and thin of life. I have been extremely lucky to have had an amazing set of friends.”

“Friendship Day for me is special as all my friends are very very special to me. They are more of a family. I am a bit emotional that I am away from them. But I know they are very happy for me. I am extremely fortunate to have found a friend not only in my husband but also in my teenage daughter,” Dalljiet states.

Finally, Dalljiet states that she looks for “Honesty as the main attribute in a friend.”

Wishing all our readers a Very Happy Friendship Day!!

