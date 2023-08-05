HappyFriendshipDay: I have found a good friend in Arjun Bijlani: Nikki Sharma

Actress Nikki Sharma who plays the lead in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is a stunning personality who believes in having the best of friends. She counts on the qualities that her friends possess. On the occasion of International Friendship Day which is celebrated on 6 August, Nikki shares her thoughts on how she values friendship and talks about her closest friend too.

Says Nikki, “I have this one friend from school who is the closest to me. I think I know about friendship mostly because of him. However, I barely have friends, but when I choose, I choose quality over quantity.”

“I look for people who are able to make me a better person and also widen my perspective on things. As one has said you are known by the company you keep. So this is how I value friendship,” she adds.

On her plan for Friendship day, Nikki confides, “I will mostly be celebrating it on the set with people that I work with. I have also found a good friend in Arjun Bijlani. Post work I will probably go out with my school friends who I love the most. I don’t have many friends in the industry and I mostly hang out with my school gang. They still treat me the same and humble me down.”

Wishing our readers a Happy Friendship Day!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.