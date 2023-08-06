HappyFriendshipDay: The best memory of Friendship Day is the special school trips which I took with my friends: Neeharika Roy

Friends are the ones who always endure affection, esteem, intimacy, and trust. It’s a mutual affection that binds people together through different phases of life. Having good friends is a blessing. On the occasion of Friendship Day, Neeharika Roy who essays the role of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, said, “Friendship Day holds a very special place in my heart since it’s a day when we celebrate the bonds we make in our life. This day always reminds me of the time when we used to buy friendship bands for our friends in school.”

Talking about her friendship’s day memory, she added, “The best memory of Friendship Day is the special school trips which I took with my friends, where we celebrated Friendship Day during our excursion in the city. Times have changed a lot, nowadays people just celebrate it via wishing or going out together for a meal, but tying the friendship band to your friend will forever remain precious, and nothing can beat that feeling. And now, adult friendship is all about celebrating the same bond, and I must say that I am blessed to have amazing friends. I would like to wish each and every one of my friends a very Happy Friendship’s Day!”

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani fame Alia Bhatt exudes elegance in a pink chiffon saree