Child actor Yagya Bhasin is happy to be dressing up as Krishna again for Krishna Janmashtami. He talks about his plans this year and on the customs followed at his house.

Child actor Yagya Bhasin who is known for his projects Panga, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bal Naren etc, is happy to be celebrating Krishna Janmashtami with his family.

Says Yagya, “I have dressed as little Krishna many times. In fact, I dress up almost every Janmashtami as Krishna. I plan to do so in every Janmashtami too in future.”

Ask him about the importance of this festival for him, and he states, “Janmashtami holds a very important place in my heart. I love Krishnaji. Also, my mother used to look at a huge Krishnaji poster when she was pregnant with me. In our old home in Nainital, there was this poster on our wall at home, and she used to constantly look at that poster all day long. I feel happy when she says this. Also, every year, I play with my friends during Janmashtami.”

A tale of Krishna that Yagya remembers avidly is, “One fond memory of Krishnaji is when he used to steal Makhan from his mother Yashoda Mayya. Once his mother tied him to a tree so that he does not steal any more Makhan. But Krishnaji ended up uprooting the tree.”

On how his family celebrates Krishna Janmashtami, Yagya speaks up, “At home, I dress up as Krishnaji on every Janmashtami. My mom prepares Bhog for Krishnaji. As per our culture, we make Chulai ke Ladoo and Panji for Bhog. We do puja.”

On plans for the festival this year, the actor avers, “Every year, I go to Iskcon Temple during Janmashtami. This year too, I will try my best to go to the temple with my family.”

Here’s wishing all our readers at IWMBuzz.com a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami!!