Raksha Bandhan, the cherished Indian festival, encapsulates the essence of love, protection, and unwavering commitment among siblings. Beyond its traditional rituals, Raksha Bandhan symbolizes the profound emotional connection shared between brothers and sisters. Riya Sharma, renowned for her role as Rajkumari Tara in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara, beautifully captures the essence of this festival through her heartfelt perspective.

The magic of Raksha Bandhan extends beyond the screen for Riya, who praises Krishna Bharadwaj’s portrayal of her on-screen brother. She acknowledges that his depiction of Mahaveer brings warmth and authenticity to their Dhruv Tara family. Through their roles, they mirror the strength of siblings facing the world together, resonating deeply with the festival’s symbolism.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Riya said, “I think the true essence of Raksha Bandhan lies in the promise of safeguarding one another through life’s journey. On the show, Tara and Mahaveer’s characters embody these values perfectly, protecting each other, and it’s like them against the world. I’m truly blessed to have Krishna Bharadwaj portray my brother and for the warmth and support that he brings to our Dhruv Tara family. Over the time I’ve known him, both on and off the screen, our camaraderie has grown strong, much like a real brother and sister.”

