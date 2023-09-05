Television | Celebrities

Vijayendra Kumeria who plays the lead role in Star Plus' Teri Meri Doriyaann talks about the advice that he has got from his teachers. On the occasion of Teacher's Day, take a look at how Vijayendra respects his Gurus.

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria who is presently seen playing the lead role in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann feels that life is the biggest teacher. However, he takes his time to talk about the teachers who have inculcated huge values into him as he was a child. Teacher’s Day is celebrated on 5 September and here is Vijayendra Kumeria taking us through his childhood as he talks about the valuable advice he has got from his teachers.

For Vijayendra, his favourite Teacher’s Day moment was when “We had our last Teacher’s Day in school when I was in 12th standard. We, friends, contributed money and treated all our teachers. We took them out for a coffee and pastry party. They were very happy. It brought smiles on their faces. It was our way of showing our gratitude to them.”

Talking about one piece of advice given by his teacher that he follows in his day-to-day life, Vijayendra quips, “Teachers have always been advising us from childhood. But at that point, you are too kiddish and think that they are just saying things. But now, we remember their advice. One such advice that is still with me is that you cannot be good at everything. But keep trying to do things that you are good at. Don’t give up on it and do your best. Don’t get bothered by people judging you. Yes, it did work for me in life.”

Ask him to name a teacher who has inspired him the most, and he is quick to say, “I respect all the Gurus who have come into my life. But I would say that the biggest teacher is life itself. I treat life experiences as my teachers. That is where you learn the most. You learn everything the hard way. I think life itself is the biggest Guru.”

On the significance of Teacher’s Day, Vijayendra states, “Of course, this is a day where we remember our teachers and show gratitude. Having said that, I am a believer that one particular day is not enough to thank our Gurus and teachers. Always respect them, and keep them in your memories. Whenever you get time, try and meet them. I have seen smiles and happiness when I went to meet my teachers. So keep doing that.”

On the attribute that the next generation kids should learn from their Gurus, Vijayendra states, “The next generation believe that they are well-equipped on all the information on their internet. For them, the internet is their Guru. If they have problems, they feel they can just Google it up. But they should not forget that the human form of teachers is something different. They teach you the right things, and their advice will definitely help you. You have to respect them and listen to them. You will get to know later in life that such advice matters a lot.”

Here’s wishing all our readers a Very Happy Teacher’s Day!!