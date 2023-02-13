Actress Sneha Jain who played the ideal Gehna in Star Plus’ show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 does not believe in expressing love on only one day. She feels that love is a very beautiful feeling and every kind of relationship should be nurtured with love and attention.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Sneha Jain talks about her plans for Valentine’s, about her ideal man and much more.

Excerpts:

What are your thoughts on Valentine’s Day?

I never celebrate this day. I feel you should celebrate love every day with your close ones.

What are your plans this year? Who will be your Valentine?

Since I never celebrate, I have no plans as such. Maybe I will go out with my friends or be at home. I am my own Valentine. I believe in self-love and self-care, so I will celebrate myself on that day.

How should your ideal life partner be in real life?

There is nothing ideal. I think once you meet someone and you feel connected, then the connection just happens. Love doesn’t happen with planning. When it comes to accepting the person, you only see the connection. I want someone who pampers me, accepts me the way I am, lets me be me and supports me and understands each other’s space. These are all the little qualities one should have. In my relationships whether it’s with my family or friends I never count on materialistic things.

What are your aspirations about your Mr Perfect?

He should be my backbone. After family, you need that one person who always stands by you, no matter how low or high you are in life. He should be there to hold my hand always despite the situation. It goes vice-versa. I am such kind of a lover. He should inspire and take care of me every day.

If anyone proposes you this Valentine’s, what will you do? How will you react?

I don’t have anyone in my life right now. For proposing you need someone who is more than a friend to you and you have feelings for each other. For now, I am not ready for any relationships and if someone proposes to me I will very kindly and nicely tell him that I am not ready for any relationship right now. I will just let him go. People have proposed to me in the past and I have denied them. There is a proper way to do that because feelings are very sensitive, no matter what feeling it is. You should very nicely explain the situation. People will understand if you are capable enough to explain them nicely.