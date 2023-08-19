Hariyali Teej brings lots of positivity and happiness in everyone’s life: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan fame Neeharika Roy

In a heart-warming reflection on the occasion of Hariyali Teej, Neeharika Roy, who portrays the character of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, offered insights into the significance of the festival and the joy it brings to people’s lives.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Neeharika said, “Hariyali Teej is the festival of enchanting the presence of nature and togetherness. The best part of this festival is that all the women are wearing colorful traditional attire, donning green and red outfits to symbolize the vibrant colors of the monsoon season. On this day, married women observe fasts and pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. On the other hand, unmarried women seek blessings for a harmonious and beautiful marriage. I love this festival because it brings lots of positivity and happiness into everyone’s life.”

Concluding her thoughts, Neeharika extended her heartfelt wishes to all, saying, “Lastly, I would like to say Happy Hariyali Teej to everyone.” Her words resonate with the essence of the festival, echoing the shared sentiments of joy, unity, and the celebration of nature’s beauty.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.