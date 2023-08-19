ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Hariyali Teej brings lots of positivity and happiness in everyone’s life: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan fame Neeharika Roy

On the occasion of Hariyali Teej, Neeharika Roy, who portrays the character of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, offered insights into the significance of the festival and the joy it brings to people's lives.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 Aug,2023 11:46:11
Hariyali Teej brings lots of positivity and happiness in everyone’s life: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan fame Neeharika Roy 844056

In a heart-warming reflection on the occasion of Hariyali Teej, Neeharika Roy, who portrays the character of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, offered insights into the significance of the festival and the joy it brings to people’s lives.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Neeharika said, “Hariyali Teej is the festival of enchanting the presence of nature and togetherness. The best part of this festival is that all the women are wearing colorful traditional attire, donning green and red outfits to symbolize the vibrant colors of the monsoon season. On this day, married women observe fasts and pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. On the other hand, unmarried women seek blessings for a harmonious and beautiful marriage. I love this festival because it brings lots of positivity and happiness into everyone’s life.”

Concluding her thoughts, Neeharika extended her heartfelt wishes to all, saying, “Lastly, I would like to say Happy Hariyali Teej to everyone.” Her words resonate with the essence of the festival, echoing the shared sentiments of joy, unity, and the celebration of nature’s beauty.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi reveals her fake marriage truth to Ranbir 844066
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi reveals her fake marriage truth to Ranbir
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer joins Luthras for Kavya's sangeet practice 844058
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer joins Luthras for Kavya’s sangeet practice
I could have taken up photography professionally: Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura 844051
I could have taken up photography professionally: Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi questions Malishka about Lakshmi’s disappearance 844049
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi questions Malishka about Lakshmi’s disappearance
Meet spoiler: Sumeet learns about Poonam being the traitor in Chaudhary family 844045
Meet spoiler: Sumeet learns about Poonam being the traitor in Chaudhary family
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's great escape from police custody 843854
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha’s great escape from police custody
Latest Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad offers his prayers 844088
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad offers his prayers
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha gets Ayaan killed? 844084
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha gets Ayaan killed?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni scolds Surilii for disclosing Shiv’s truth to Mohit 844078
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni scolds Surilii for disclosing Shiv’s truth to Mohit
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets threatened 844077
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets threatened
Box Office Showdown: Gadar 2 crosses 300 crore mark, OMG 2 earns 91 crores 844072
Box Office Showdown: Gadar 2 crosses 300 crore mark, OMG 2 earns 91 crores
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's gift to change Akshara's mind? 844064
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu’s gift to change Akshara’s mind?
Read Latest News