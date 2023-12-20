Hina Khan’s Special Day With Navy Men In Blue Pantsuit, See Photos

Hina Khan is making headlines with her recent appearance at an event. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress drops a video showcasing how she spent her time meeting the prestigious Navy men at the event.

In the video, Hina can be seen entering the event in a stunning appearance. She walked the red carpet like a queen and had a great time meeting with the respected Navg officers. The event was named as ‘Navy Nite 2023’. The event was all about fun and entertainment, from a dance performance to a felicitation ceremony to some photoshoot time. Also, with the visuals, it seems there was good food with refreshing drinks. Not only that, but Hina also danced with the Navy men and other guests over there. Throughout the video, Hina looks happy, which makes it clear how much fun she had at the event.

In contrast, Hina Khan wore a stunning royal blue pantsuit for this special Navy night, including a long blazer with flared pants. She opened her locks and increased the charm with the statement chain choker necklace. Her smokey eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and nude lips complement her appearance. With the high heels, she completes her look.

