The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresses Munmun Dutta and Sunayana Fozdar are true fashion chameleons. Time and again these beauties have dropped in fierce fashion sensualities one gram, and now their recent uploads on social media are leaving wooed. With their well-crafted acting skills as Babita Ji and Anjali Mehta, the stars have been leading from the front. Given their work histories in the most popular daily soap in India and the show with the longest running run, both actresses have gained a great deal of admiration and love from the Indian audience.

That being said, here we have decoded Munmun Dutta and Sunayana Fozdar’s stunning fashion aesthetics that they dropped in on their social media handle lately.

Munmun Dutta took to her Instagram handle to share a dance reel. The actress can be seen swaying her hips to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the movie Pathaan, starring SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. In the video, we can see Dutta wearing a beautiful satin floral wrap around top. She completed the top with high waist denim jeans and mustard hued high boots. She rounded it off with sleek blonde hair and minimal makeup.

Check out-

Sunayana Fozdar took to her Instagram handle to share a video grooving to the beautiful song ‘She don’t give A”. The actress decked herself up in a stylish black bodycon dress. She completed the look keeping her hair sleek open and minimal makeup. She can be seen going smiles, twirling to the song while tossing her jacket in her hand.

Check out-