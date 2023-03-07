Rubina Dilaik has never failed to astound us with her fashion quotient. Time and again, the diva has exuded beauty and grace when it comes to fashion, and here again, the actress has put up her best with preppy bold fashion on Instagram, and we are in absolute love. The diva took to her Instagram handle to share her latest photoshoot pictures, dropping in sass in her denim and tube top.

In the pictures, we can see the Bigg Boss 14 winner wearing a sheer white tube top. She topped it with denim baggy jacket. The actress completed the look with low waist denim jeans. The actress flaunted her toned curvaceous body, catering rampant fitness goals to fans. The actress completed the look with dewy soft eye makeup, pink nude lips and filled-in eyebrows. The actress rounded it off with wavy long hair. Sharing the pictures, Rubina wrote, “That’s my vibe…”

Here take a look-

The actress went on to share some instances from the photoshoot diaries, giving us pure goals. Styled by Victor, the actress got clicked by ‘Smile Please’.

Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The diva showed up stunning dance performances in the dance reality show and eventually garnered immense love from the netizens given her electrifying performances in each episode. Earlier to that she was in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress is also a popular Instagram influencer and now owns a whopping number of fan following.