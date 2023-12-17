Hotness! Tejasswi Prakash sizzles in bold avatar in ‘Aidan Na Nach’

Television sensation Tejasswi Prakash has sent the internet into a frenzy with the release of the teaser for her upcoming music video, “Aidan Na Nach.” The actress took to her Instagram handle to give fans a sneak peek into the visually stunning and bold avatars she’ll be showcasing in the highly anticipated video. From sassy hip hits in a traditional ghagra choli to a super sensuous appearance in a backless long gown with a halter neck, Tejasswi Prakash is all set to captivate audiences with her diverse and captivating looks.

The teaser, presented by Anshul Garg, provides a glimpse of the actress’s mesmerizing performance, featuring her riding a horse in the aforementioned backless gown, exuding both elegance and boldness. Tejasswi Prakash’s on-screen chemistry with co-star Amar Jalal adds an extra layer of excitement to the music video, promising a treat for fans eagerly awaiting its release.

The audio credits for “Aidan Na Nach” go to the talented Amar Jalal, who not only lends his soulful voice to the song but also penned the lyrics. The composition, credited to Kaptaan, is accompanied by the music of Gur Sidhu, promising a melodic experience that complements Tejasswi Prakash’s dynamic on-screen presence.

The visual aesthetics of the music video are in the capable hands of directors Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji. The video features the dynamic duo of Amar Jalal and Tejasswi Prakash, promising an immersive and visually striking narrative. As anticipation continues to build, fans can hardly wait for the full release of “Aidan Na Nach,” eager to witness Tejasswi Prakash’s remarkable performance in what is bound to be a chart-topping music video.